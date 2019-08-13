Four more acts added to the UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show

Lari Basilio, John Patitucci, Smith & Brewer and jazz/funk trio Ciro Manna, Lorenzo Feliciati and Daniele Chiantese have been added to this year's lineup of the UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show.

They join bassists Nick Beggs and Ariane Cap, pioneering metal guitarist Devin Townsend and more at the two-day festival – and bring with them a formidable array of talent.

Lari Basilio is an instrumental guitarist from São Paulo, Brazil, whose flamboyant, melodic sensibility is grounded in immaculate technique. She has shared stages with the likes of Grammy-winning bluesman Keb’ Mo’, Quinn Sullivan and Joe Satriani. She became first female guitarist to play with the G4 when Satch invited her to join the 2019 event.

Basilio counts Andy Simmons among her biggest influences and her notable recordings include the 2011 self-titled EP, which was produced by five-time Latin Grammy winner Lampadinha and featured Felipe Andreoli from Angra on bass, and The Sound Of My Room, a CD/DVD release recorded live at Cine Belas Arte cinema in Belo Horizonte.

Basilio plays the Auditorium on Sunday 22 September.

John Patitucci's credits read like a who's-who of jazz (Image credit: Peter Freed)

John Patitucci is one of the world’s greatest jazz bassists. He has won three Grammys, been nominated some 14 times, and has collaborated with jazz legends such as Dizzy Gillespie, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea and many more.

Patitucci’s credentials outside of jazz are equally impressive, having worked with artists such as Alicia Keys, John Mayer and Paul Simon, and written for chamber music groups including the Swedish Chamber Orchestra and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

Patitucci will be holding a masterclass on the morning of Saturday 21 September before playing the Auditorium later in the afternoon.

[L-R] Ciro Manna, Lorenzo Feliciati and Daniele Chiantese will be playing a jazz-funk groove set. (Image credit: N/A)

Guitarist Ciro Manna, bassist Lorenzo Feliciati and drummer Daniele Chiantese will perform a jazz-funk set on the A Stage on Sunday 22 September.

Manna's protean rock-fusion style was honed on both electrical and classical guitar and promises to be the perfect complement to Feliciati and Chiantese's formidable rhythm section.

Chiantese is a renowned session player and teaches the ways of the drums, while Feliciati – who is self-taught – has played with the likes of Paul Gilbert Simon Phillips and Andy Timmons.

Smith & Brewer's debut album is scheduled for an October release. (Image credit: N/A)

English folk duo Smith & Brewer have Joan Armatrading to thank for being here today. Ben Smith and Jimmy Brewer were attending an even Armatrading set-up for her 2015 support acts when they first met and decided to start writing together. The project soon snowballed.

Their first gig together was – appropriately – supporting Armatrading in front of a thousand people, and since then they have supported the likes of 10cc and Ralph McTell.

Smith & Brewer release their debut album, Another Shade Of Smith & Brewer, in October 2019, which sees the guitar duo recorded in a converted barn, playing live with a backing band.

Smith & Brewer play the A Stage on Saturday 21 September.

Other unmissable highlights from the event include a Paul Gilbert masterclass and Q&A, plus a restringing service for Takamine owners courtesy of master Takamine luthier Mr Makoto Terasaki.

The UK Guitar Show & London Bass Guitar Show 2019 takes place on 21-22 September 2019 at the Business Design Centre, London.

Some tickets are still available but they are selling fast.

Book now to avoid disappointment!