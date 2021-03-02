Focusrite’s new AI plugins could put you on the FAST track to better mixes

Focusrite has introduced the FAST range of plugins , designed in partnership with AI processing specialist Sonible. These are available exclusively through The Collective, a new platform that will expand with more music-making tools in due course.

The FAST range has been kicked off with three plugins: Equaliser, Compressor and Reveal. Each offers a range of tone-shaping and dynamics-processing capabilities, and intuitive controls that adapt to your requirements. This means that they can be used by both beginners and more experienced audio engineers.

Thanks to their AI engines, the plugins can learn the profile of your sound sources, while the Flavour buttons enable you to choose different tonal characteristics.

You can sign up to The Collective now, paying £5.99 a month for each plugin for 15 months. After this point the plugin is yours to keep; you can pause your payments, but you’ll lose access until you restart them.

Please note that the FAST plugins are currently available to UK, EU and US customers.