It's been a while since I first reviewed the Focal Listen Pros and they're still some of my favourite studio headphones, this deal at Sweetwater is making me consider buying another pair

It's been a little over four years since I had the pleasure of reviewing the Focal Listen Professional studio headphones and they're still one of my favourite sets of cans available to buy today. And why I think you should take advantage of this deal at Sweetwater today.

As closed-back headphones go, few can match the comfort of the Listen Pros. Not to mention having the sonic wherewithal to be considered the best overall in our best studio headphones guide.

Able to turn their hand to any duty in the studio, be it monitoring, mixing and critical listening in general, Focal's Listen Professional headphones have an all-around appeal that can't be ignored.

To this day, I still maintain that these cans' superpower lies in their ability to deliver such clarity at low volume, meaning you'll be able to wear them for longer in the studio without suffering from fatigue.

If I was to pick any fault with these headphones, which isn't easy, I'd have to say that compared to the rest of the market, they're not as keenly priced as some of their competitors. This is certainly reflected in the fact that they rarely come down in price, so it's a joy to see them on offer. So much so, that I'm very tempted to pick up another pair from Sweetwater, where you'll be able to save $45.

Focal Listen Pro (US deal): was $299 , now $254

Sweetwater is offering a juicy $45 off these great closed-back all-rounders. Which, we must add, are some of the most comfortable studio monitoring headphones we've had the pleasure of wearing, even over extended periods of time in the studio. Overall, the Listen Pros are some of the most honest headphones we've come across in a long time.

Focal Listen Pro (UK deal): Was £219 , now £159

Our UK-based followers need not despair as there are good deals to be had on the Focal Listen Pro there as well. Check out Andertons, where you'll be able to score a pair for a cool £159 down from their original listing price of £219. And while you're there you'll find some great offers on Focal monitor speakers too.

The Focal headphone deals don't end there as you'll also find even bigger savings of up to $600 off at Sweetwater on Stellia and Clear MG closed and open-backed reference monitoring models. For more general music listening on the go, you're also covered with up to $200 slashed from the Celestee and Bathys headphones.

However, these are all eclipsed by the whopping $1000 you can save on the flagship open-back Utopia 2022 phones, which come with all the gubbins: carry case, cables and adapter.

