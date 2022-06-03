NAMM 2022: Fluid Audio says that its Image 2 gives you “two studio monitors in one”

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

NAMM 2022: Designed for near- and mid-field use, Image 2 is the latest studio monitor from the Fluid Audio stable. In fact, the company says that it effectively gives you “two monitors in one”.

This is because, as well as serving as a full-range mixing and mastering system, the Image 2 also has a ‘mixcube’ mode, which will dial in low-end and mids for a range of ‘bass-challenged’ devices. We’re also told that it will adjust the overall balance and depth and deliver great vocal and kick drum performance.

In terms of new tech, the Image 2 has a USB port, opening up the possibility that more features could be added to the monitor in the future via updates, and the new AMT tweeter is said to deliver precise transient response and distortion-free high-end detail.

Full specs for the Image 2 are listed below. It’ll be available in September priced at $1,899/€1,799 per unit.

Find out more on the Fluid Audio (opens in new tab) website.

Fluid Audio Image 2 specs