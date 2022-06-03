NAMM 2022: Fluid Audio says that its Image 2 gives you “two studio monitors in one”

New speaker has been three years in the making

Fluid Audio Image 2 Studio Monitor
(Image credit: Fluid Audio)

NAMM 2022: Designed for near- and mid-field use, Image 2 is the latest studio monitor from the Fluid Audio stable. In fact, the company says that it effectively gives you “two monitors in one”.

This is because, as well as serving as a full-range mixing and mastering system, the Image 2 also has a ‘mixcube’ mode, which will dial in low-end and mids for a range of ‘bass-challenged’ devices. We’re also told that it will adjust the overall balance and depth and deliver great vocal and kick drum performance.

In terms of new tech, the Image 2 has a USB port, opening up the possibility that more features could be added to the monitor in the future via updates, and the new AMT tweeter is said to deliver precise transient response and distortion-free high-end detail.

Full specs for the Image 2 are listed below. It’ll be available in September priced at $1,899/€1,799 per unit.

Find out more on the Fluid Audio (opens in new tab) website.

Fluid Audio Image 2 specs

  • SPL: 116dB (pair)
  • Frequency Response: 28 Hz – 30 kHz (+/-6 dB) 80/20kHz (+/-2db)
  • Driver Dimensions: 2 x H 203 mm Bass + ⌀ 130 mm Midrange + ⌀ 28 x 43 mm AMT Tweeter
  • Weight: 14.3 kg / 31.5 lb
  • Mounting: Side mount yokes allow for Sound Anchor floor stands and Ceiling-mount
  • suspension in multi-channel or immersive systems
  • Amplifier Power: 2 * 225 W Bass (Class D),150 W Midrange (Class D), 75 W Treble (Class D)
  • Dimensions: H 452 x W 287 x D 278 mm
  • Connections: 1 x XLR Analog Input, 1 x TRS Balanced Input, 1 x XLR AES/EBU Input, 1 x SPDIF Output/Input, 1 x USB Connection (Feature updates)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
