FINNEAS dives into Logic Pro to break down the drum track for Billie Eilish’s Therefore I Am

As anyone who owns a recent version of Logic Pro will know, the supplied demo track is the project file for Billie Eilish’s Ocean Eyes, produced by her brother, FINNEAS.

If you’ve enjoyed exploring that, you might be keen to see FINNEAS poking around another of his Billie Eilish productions in Apple’s DAW - 2020 single Therefore I Am, which appears on her recent album, Happier Than Ever.

Taken from his Mix With The Masters session, the video above features the producer discussing the song’s rhythm track, while also touching on its melodic bassline.

It turns out that FINNEAS is a fan of Native Instruments’ Battery , Logic’s own Drum Designer and Initial Audio’s 808 Studio bass synth, with various SoundToys plugins and at least one of ValhallaDSP’s peerless reverbs also sitting in his locker.