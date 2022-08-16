Fender unveils the Kingfish Telecaster Deluxe and Kingfish Signature Humbucker Pickups

Fender has announced the launch of the Kingfish Telecaster Deluxe and Kingfish Signature Humbucker Pickups – a stylish collaboration with the Grammy-winning blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.

Ingram’s soulful voice and virtuosic ability have seen him collaborate with a broad range of artists in recent years, including Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Keb' Mo', Rakim and Vampire Weekend.

Now, Fender’s new releases mean the blues prodigy will take his name into the annals of guitar building history as he continues to inspire fellow guitarists the world over.

Featuring an awesome-looking Mississippi Night finish, this classic ‘70s dual humbucker electric guitar design is loaded with a set of bespoke pickups that captures the essence Kingfish’s characteristic blues tone.

Available separately, the Kingfish Signature Humbucker Pickups are priced £289 and are custom-voiced in collaboration with the man himself.

Featuring a 4-conductor lead wire for coil splitting options, these ‘buckers are able to deliver a wide range of tones from crystal clear and spanky to hefty blues-rock growl.

“The signature Kingfish Telecaster Deluxe is a great representation of versatility,” explains FMIC’s Executive Vice President of Product, Justin Norvell.

We meticulously crafted the Kingfish Signature Humbucking Pickups to inspire players of all genres Justin Norvell, Fender

“While it is a nod to Kingfish's undeniable bluesy sound, we meticulously crafted the Kingfish Signature Humbucking Pickups to inspire players of all genres.

“Modeled to emulate a `50s sound, the two custom pickup sets were built for growling, overdriven blues-rock, delivering deep, shimmering and dynamic tones.

“We’re honored to have worked alongside Christone, one of the leading next generation blues players of our time, to create these signature pickups and Telecaster.”

Visit Fender (opens in new tab) for more information.