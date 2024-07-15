Fender proves it's pointless waiting for Prime Day with 10% off Fender Ultra and Squier Contemporary, as well as 20% off Squier Affinity guitars

While you may be getting ready for some amazing Prime Day music deals starting tomorrow, we've managed to find a stellar sale that means you don't need to wait. Fender is offering a fantastic 10% off their Ultra range, along with discounts of 10% on selected Squier Contemporary models and 20% off numerous Squier Affinity guitars and basses.

You'll find a variety of guitars on sale, from high-end to budget-friendly options, including Strats, Teles, and offsets. Additionally, there are great discounts on accessories, pedals, and upgrades such as electric guitar pickups, guitar straps, bridges, and locking tuners. Don't miss out on these fantastic offers!

Fender.com: 10% off Fender Ultra

The American Ultra series is a perfect blend of beauty and functionality. Offering a unique "Modern D" neck profile, Ultra rolled fingerboard edges, and a tapered neck heel for comfortable playing, a 10"-14" compound-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets, Ultra Noiseless Vintage pickups, and sculpted rear body contours, these are contemporary guitars for contemporary players.

Fender.com: 10% off Squier Contemporary

The Squier Contemporary series features Squier SQR Atomic humbucking pickups with coil-split options, a roasted maple neck, and a double-locking tremolo by Floyd Rose. It also boasts stealthy black hardware and a sleek painted headstock with chrome logos.

Fender.com: 20% off Squier Affinity

Looking for a super affordable guitar that doesn't compromise on quality? Look no further than the brilliant Squier Affinity series. Featuring everything from Strats to Teles, Starcasters, and Jazz Basses, there's something for everyone here.

Now, we'll likely see more Fender bargains tomorrow when Amazon Prime Day officially starts. That said, they aren't likely to be better than this offer.

To take advantage of Amazon's deals, make sure to sign up for a Prime membership. If you haven't used the service before, Amazon usually offers free trials, so you could sign up, snag the best deals, and then cancel your subscription. Just a little tip! Also, keep an eye on our Prime Day music deals page to stay updated on the latest and best offers. Happy shopping!