Learn to play guitar for just $4.99 a month with this mammoth Fender Play discount - get 60% off for a limited time

It’s never too late, nor too early to start learning to play an instrument. With the wealth of online guitar lessons available nowadays, it's never been easier to make the commitment either. Offering some of the highest quality tuition for guitar, bass , and ukulele we’ve ever seen, Fender Play is a brilliant platform on which to take your first steps and is now more affordable than ever with a huge 60% discount on an annual plan . Just follow the link and use the code ‘play60’ to grab yours.

Running until July 6th, this amazing offer gives you 60% off the regular $149.99 price, which adds up to a huge saving of $90 overall. It includes a two-week free trial so you can give it a go before you commit to the full year, as well as 10% off Fender gear and amps at the official Fender shop for the entirety of your subscription.

Fender Play annual plan: Save a huge 60%

In one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen on Fender Play, this limited-time deal is phenomenal value for money, working out at just $4.99 a month. Considering the cost of a coffee nowadays, we’d say that’s an exceptionally good deal. Just follow the steps to sign up at the Fender Play website and make sure to use the promo code play60 at checkout to claim your discount.

If you’re a beginner or intermediate guitar player, we heartily recommend Fender Play as the best online platform for guitar lessons. In our Fender Play review , we praised the layout, excellent tutors, and the progress tracking aspects in particular. It’s a consistently growing platform too, so you’ll get more content added as you go.

With a huge selection of popular songs that covers everything from modern artists like Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran, to guitar heroes like Jimmy Page, Nile Rodgers, and Tom Morello, there’s more than enough content in Fender Play to keep you occupied for a long time. Thousands of tracks mean you’ll always find something new to learn, one of the cornerstones of learning for new players.

There are also plenty of technique-specific lessons that give you the tools to play your favorite songs as well. Whether it's scale patterns for soloing or how to finger a particular chord, the expert tutors will guide you through the proper way to play your instrument, all demonstrated through high-quality video. With an active online community, neat games like the chord challenge, and the ability to track your progress, for us, Fender Play is one of the top choices when it comes to online lessons for guitar, bass, or ukulele.