Fender launches “statement piece” Limited Edition Midnight Hour Precision Bass

In case you missed it, Fender has just launched a rather fascinating documentary with hip-hop producers Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge (aka the Midnight Hour), and to celebrate the film’s release, the company has also announced the "statement piece" Limited Edition Midnight Hour Precision Bass.

Naturally, your eye will be drawn to the purple sparkle gloss nitrocellulose lacquer finish and purple shell pickguard, but the alder-bodied bass is also designed for old-school tone with Pure Vintage ’63 Split-Coil Precision Bass pickups.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Other notable features include the vintage-style heel-adjust truss rod and nut, as well as gold hardware throughout, including Pure Vintage reverse open-gear tuners, vintage-style bridge, knurled flat-top volume and tone knobs, plus a pickup cover and neck plate engraved with ‘The Midnight Hour’.

Elsewhere, the 34”-scale ‘1963 C’ maple neck features a 9.5” radius rosewood fingerboard, 20 frets and a bone nut.

The Limited Edition Midnight Hour Precision Bass is available exclusively from Linear Labs Music from 2 November for $2,250.