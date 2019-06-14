Fender continues unearthing Rarities with Flame Ash Top Stratocaster

Fender has announced the latest limited-edition electric guitar to join its Rarities series, the Flame Ash Top Stratocaster.

The guitar is built from a two-piece alder body, with a - surprise, surprise - flame ash top, finished in Plasma Red Burst nitrocellulose.

A one-piece birdseye maple neck features a ’60s C-shape with 9.5” radius, while pickups comprise a trio of Custom Shop 54 single coils.

Elsewhere, you’ll find vintage-style hardware and a six-point synchronized tremolo.

The Rarities Flame Ash Top Stratocaster is available now for $2,499/£2,219. See Fender for more info.

It follows last month’s Red Mahogany Top Telecaster and April's Flame Maple Top Stratocaster, with more limited-edition models set for release throughout the year.