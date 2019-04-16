Fender kicks off Rarities series with Flame Maple Top Stratocaster

Fender has unveiled the first electric guitar in its new Rarities series, the Flame Maple Top Stratocaster.

The luxuriously appointed Strat boasts a two-piece alder body with flame maple Golden Brown top and a solid rosewood neck capped with a flame maple fingerboard.

An HSS pickup configuration includes Pure Vintage ’65 Strat pickups and a DoubleTap bridge pickup, complete with S-1 switch to split to single-coil sounds.

Like the rest of the series, the Flame Maple Top Stratocaster is a limited-edition release, with plenty more Rarities in the offing - you can take a sneak peek in our original NAMM story.

The Rarities Flame Maple Top Stratocaster is available now for $2,499 - see Fender for further info.

