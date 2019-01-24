NAMM 2019: Fender’s Rarities Series offers 9 ‘boutique’ builds

NAMM 2019: Fender has announced a new limited edition line for 2019, dubbed the Rarities Series.

Launching in April and consisting of eight electric guitars and one bass, the series will pair classic body shapes like the Strat and Tele with premium wood selections, such as Quilt Maple, and high-end electronics and finishes.

All priced at £2,249, the new models will be released on a monthly basis, beginning with the Rarities Quilt Maple Top Stratocaster.

