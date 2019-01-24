NAMM 2019: Fender’s Rarities Series offers 9 ‘boutique’ builds
Introduction
NAMM 2019: Fender has announced a new limited edition line for 2019, dubbed the Rarities Series.
Launching in April and consisting of eight electric guitars and one bass, the series will pair classic body shapes like the Strat and Tele with premium wood selections, such as Quilt Maple, and high-end electronics and finishes.
All priced at £2,249, the new models will be released on a monthly basis, beginning with the Rarities Quilt Maple Top Stratocaster.
Browse the gallery to view the whole series.
Rarities Quilt Maple Top Stratocaster
Rarities Red Mahogany Top Telecaster
Rarities Koa Flame Top Stratocaster
Rarities Quilt Maple Top Telecaster
Rarities Flame Maple Top Stratocaster
Rarities Flame Maple Top Chambered Telecaster
Rarities Flame Ash Top Stratocaster
Rarities Flame Ash Top Jazz Bass
Rarities Flame Top Stratocaster HSS Thinline
