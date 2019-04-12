Fender’s Jazz Bass just became a guitar with The Sixty-Six

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Fender has announced the latest in its Alternate Reality line of oddball electric guitars - meet The Sixty-Six, which teams a downsized Jazz Bass body with Strat and Tele appointments.

The ash body features the same chrome control plate and knobs as the traditional Jazz Bass design, and is even offered in the trademark Jazz Bass natural finish with black scratchplate, but adds the Strat’s vintage-style synchronized tremolo.

Two Player Series Tele single coils and a Player Series humbucker are onboard, tweaked via a five-way selector switch.

Elsewhere, there’s a Modern C maple neck with 9.5”-radius fingerboard, and vintage-style tuning machines.

Besides the natural look, other finishes include Three-Color Sunburst and a delectable Daphne Blue, both with three-ply mint green pickguards.

The Sixty-Six is available now for $899/£779, including a deluxe gigbag - head over to Fender for more info.

Fender’s latest follows last month’s Powercaster, a new guitar outline that was designed from the ground up.

And let’s not forget that Stanley Clarke has turned the Strat into a bass, which is set to be released by Fender.