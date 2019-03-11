Fender ushers you into its Alternate Reality with the Powercaster

Back at NAMM, Fender announced five new esoteric electric guitar designs as part of the Alternate Reality series, and now the first of these oddballs has arrived - meet the Powercaster.

Designed from the ground up, the offset Powercaster is most notable for its P-90 neck single coil/Atomic bridge humbucker pairing, something you don’t often see in a Fender design - likewise the roasted maple neck, which we hope to see more of in future models.

Read more: Blade RH-4 Classic 30th Anniversary DMG

That neck, by the way, features a Gibson-like 24.75” scale length, pau ferro fretboard and hand-rubbed oil finish, while an Adjusto-Matic bridge with stop tailpiece continues the LP theme.

The alder-bodied model is available in Surf Green, Three-Color Sunburst and White Opal.

Fender’s Powercaster is available now for $899/£779 - see Fender.com for more info, and stay tuned for more info on each of the new releases as they arrive…