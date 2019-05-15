Fender's Red Mahogany Top Telecaster, the second of its Rarities Collection, debuts

Fender has today detailed the second electric guitar in its covetable Rarities Collection series, with the Red Mahogany Top Telecaster taking the May slot in the Big F's monthly rollout.

The guitar features a two-piece, grain-filled ash body with a figured red mahogany top and a one-piece maple neck, while its Custom Shop vintage-style Tele bridge pickup is matched by a Custom Shop Twisted Tele neck pickup.

This strictly limited edition release is just the latest from the Rarities Collection, with more to follow throughout the year. Check out the full range in our NAMM announcement story here.

FEATURES

• Two-piece grain-filled ash body with figured red mahogany top

• One Custom Shop vintage-style single-coil Tele bridge pickup; one Custom Shop Twisted Tele single-coil neck pickup

• “Deep C”-shaped maple neck; 9.5”-radius fingerboard

• Gold hardware; vintage-style bridge with three compensated brass saddles

• Includes vintage-style hardshell case

PRICE: £2,249.00/$2,499/€2,499