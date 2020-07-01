EVH releases new guitar and 5150 amp

The cancellation of Summer NAMM isn't stopping the new gear rollouts, and following Jackson, Gretsch and Charvel announcements, EVH has joined the fray with a new Wolfgang electric guitar and 15W 5150 amp head model to unveil.



The EVH 5150III 15W LBX-S Head is a lunchbox amp that's described as a "crossbreed" between the previous LBXI and the LBXII; blending the Green “clean” channel with the Red “full burn” channel for diversity (illuminating the amp cage in either green or red accordingly) — "from pristine cleans that soar to that sizzling modern Brit sound with high-gain attitude."

(Image credit: EVH)

The head is packing four JJ ECC83S (12AX7) preamp tubes and two JJ EL84 power tubes. It features dual-concentric gain and volume controls for independent control of each channel, alongside shared EQ presence and resonance controls.

For home-friendly levels, the 1/4-power switch allows players to to reduce the head to 3.5 watts. There's also dual parallel speaker output jacks, effects loop and one-button footswitch.

The LBX-S has also been modded to include an adjustable bias control port.

The EVH 5150III 15W LBX-S Head is priced at €719 / £629

(Image credit: EVH)

Another of Eddie's gear legacies is also getting a new chapter; a Limited Edition Wolfgang Special in Satin Black with a sassafras body and an arched top.

Sassafras is a softer tonewood that's sonically similar to mahogany and walnut with "shimmery highs, creamy mids and lows and excellent note articulation."

The Wolfgang Special features a graphite-reinforced bolt-on quartersawn baked maple neck that's carved and rolled to Eddie's specifications. It's also got a hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish for extra smooth playability.

More signature guitars (Image credit: Future) These artist-approved electric guitars are more than just an artist’s name on the headstock and a bit of extra promo

The 12”-16” compound radius baked maple fingerboard has 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays. Truss rod adjustments can be made by the accessible spoke wheel at the base of the neck.

Pickups are a pair of custom-designed EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbucker mounted directly to the body.

(Image credit: EVH)

Other hardware includes an EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking trem and an Floyd Rose R2 locking nut. An EVH D-Tuna retunes to drop-D and back with the flick of your finger.

(Image credit: EVH)

This guitar has a three-way toggle switch, volume control with 500K EVH Bourns® low friction pot and treble bleed circuit and a tone control with 250K EVH Bourns high friction pot.

The Limited Edition Wolfgang Special is €1,239 / £1089

For more info on EVH products, head to evhgear.com