Gretsch reveals 15 new guitar models

The cancellation of Summer NAMM 2020 hasn't stopped the new gear releases arriving, and Gretsch always has plenty to shout about. They don't disappoint this time either with 15 new electric and acoustic guitar models joining the range – including a left-handed guitar model and brand new signatures.
Let's take a look at the specs and prices for each one…
G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet Club €405 / £355
- Laurel fingerboard
- Bolt-on nato neck
- Nato body
- Master volume and master tone controls and three-way toggle switch
- Broad’Tron BT-2S bridge and P-90 Soap Bar neck pickups
- Finishes: Sahara Metallic, Minto Metallic and Single Barrel Stain
G2655TG-P90 Ltd Ed Streamliner Center Block Jr €659 / £579
- Matte Black finish
- Bigsby
- Broad’Tron BT-2S bridge pickup and P-90 Soap Bar neck pickup
- Smaller double-cutaway body with arched laminated maple construction and chambered spruce center block
- Nato neck
G9500 Ltd Ed Jim Dandy €220 / £195
- Oxblood finish with aged white binding
- Parlor basswood body and top, X-bracing
- 12th fret, 24" nato neck
- Walnut fingerboard and bridge
G9520E Gin Rickey Acoustic/Electric €310 / £275
- Parlor shape
- Basswood top and body, X-bracing
- Black walnut fingerboard
- 12th fret, 24”-scale nato set neck
- Gretsch Deltoluxe soundhole pickup with gold/ white rosette rings
G5230T Nick 13 Signature Electromatic Tiger Jet €699 / £609
- Chambered mahogany body with maple top
- 12” radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid TigerBat inlays
- Black Top Filter’Tron pickups
- Black gloss finish
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup volume controls
- Oxblood pickguard with cream Gretsch logo and TigerBat graphic
G5655TG Electromatic Center Block Jr €1,029 / £899
- Slightly smaller 14” single-cutaway maple body with a chambered spruce center block
- Lower set maple neck
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets
- Dual Black Top Broad’Tron humbucking pickups
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup controls
- Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- Gold hardware
- Available in Black Gold and Aspen Green with gold pickguard
G5220 Electromatic Jet BT €559 / £495
- Upgraded chambered mahogany body with maple top
- Lower set mahogany neck
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets
- Dual Black Top Broad’Tron pickups
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup volume controls
- Gretsch V-Stoptail tailpiece
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- Upgraded appointments include bound headstock, plainface head cap, vintage-inspired purfling, Big Block inlays and closed back tuning keys
- Available in Firestick Red with silver pickguard
G5230LH Electromatic Jet FT €649 / £569
- Left-handed model
- Upgraded chambered mahogany body with maple top
- Black Top Filter’Tron pickups
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup volume controls
- Upgraded appointments: bound headstock, plainface head cap, vintage-inspired purfling, pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and closed back tuning keys
- Gretsch V-Stoptail
- Black plexi pickguard and pickup bezels
- Chrome hardware
- Available in Airline Silver
G5230T Electromatic Jet FT €649 / £569
- Upgraded chambered mahogany body with maple top
- Lower set mahogany neck
- 12" radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets
- Black Top Filter’Tron pickups
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup volume controls
- Bigsby B50 vibrato tailpiece
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- Upgraded appointments include bound headstock, plain-face head cap, vintage-inspired purfling, Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and closed back tuning keys
- Available in Cadillac Green with silver pickguard
G6128T Players Edition Jet DS €2,429 / £2,139
- The select mahogany body with maple top has vintage chambering for a thick sonic profile
- Lower set mahogany neck for greater playing comfort
- 12” radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid NeoClassic thumbnail inlays
- DynaSonic bridge and neck pickups
- No-load master tone pot with Squeezebox paper-in-oil capacitor and master volume with treble bleed circuit
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- Full-access rolled cutaway, G-arrow knobs, Gotoh® locking tuning keys, Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and Grover strap locks
- String-Thru Bigsby B7CP
- Nickel hardware
- White binding with purfling
- Available in Black or Dark Cherry Metallic with silver pickguard, Lotus Ivory with charcoal grey pickguard and Sahara Metallic with tortoise pickguard
- Includes hardshell case
G6636TSL Players Edition Silver Falcon Center Block Double-Cut €3,709 / £3,249
- Select mahogany body with maple top has vintage chambering for a thick sonic profile that is astoundingly rich and acoustically resonant
- Lower set mahogany neck for greater playing comfort
- 12” radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid NeoClassic thumbnail inlays
- DynaSonic bridge and neck pickups
- No-load master tone pot with Squeezebox paper-in-oil capacitor and master volume with treble bleed circuit
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge
- Full-access rolled cutaway, G-arrow knobs, Gotoh locking tuning keys, Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and Grover strap locks
- String-Thru Bigsby B7CP
- Nickel hardware
- White binding with purfling
- Available in Black or Dark Cherry Metallic with silver pickguard, Lotus Ivory with charcoal grey pickguard and Sahara Metallic with tortoise pickguard
- Includes hardshell case
G6120T-HR Brian Setzer Signature Hot Rod Hollow Body €3,159 / £2,769
- Arched maple top with rolled body edges and 1959 trestle bracing
- All-new Magenta Sparkle finish with nickel hardware
- Maple neck
- 9.5”–12” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with rolled edges and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays
- TV Jones Brian Setzer Signature Filter’Tron pickups
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit and three-position toggle switch, each in period-correct ‘59 locations
- Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned rosewood base
- Bigsby B6C tailpiece
- Delrin nut
- Gotoh locking tuners
G6120TFM-BSNV Brian Setzer Signature Nashville Hollow Body €3,159 / £2,769
- Laminated tiger flame maple top, back and sides with 1959 trestle bracing
- Bound F-holes
- Set Maple neck
- 9.5”-12” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays
- TV Jones Brian Setzer Signature Filter’Tron pickups
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, neck pickup volume, bridge pickup volume, three-position pickup toggle switch and three-position tone switch, each in period-correct locations
- Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned rosewood base
- Period-correct pickguard shape, size and bracket
- Bigsby B6C tailpiece
- Gotoh locking tuning machines
- Delrin nut
- G-arrow knobs
- Available in Orange Stain with aged white binding, gold pickguard
G6136T-RR Rich Robinson Signature Falcon €4,019 / £3,519
- Fully hollow body build featuring 1959 trestle bracing and spruce sound block
- Solid spruce top with F-holes and laminated maple back and sides
- Silver Sparkle body binding with W/B/W/B purfling
- Set maple neck with silver sparkle binding
- 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and mother of pearl Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays
- TV Jones TV Classic bridge pickup and Broad’Tron BT65 neck pickup
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, neck volume, bridge volume and three-way position toggle switch
- Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base
- String-thru Bigsby B6CBRR
- Silver pickguard with Magpie graphic
- Amber jeweled G-arrow knobs
- Grover Imperial tuners
- Bone nut
- Available in Raven’s Breast Blue gloss lacquer finish with nickel hardware
- Hardshell case included
G6136T-MGC Michael Guy Chislett Signature Falcon €4,019 / £3,519
- Fully hollow body build featuring 1959 trestle bracing
- Solid Sitka spruce top and maple back and sides
- Bound F-holes
- Gold Sparkle body binding with w/b/w/b purfling
- Semi-gloss maple neck with gold sparkle binding
- 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Big Block inlays
- Bone nut
- TV Jones TV Classic bridge and neck pickups
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, neck volume, bridge volume and three-position toggle switch
- Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base
- Jeweled G-arrow knobs and Grover Imperial locking tuners
- String-thru Bigsby B6GP tailpiece
- Gold pickguard with Gretsch logo and Falcon graphic
- Gold hardware
- Available in a Vintage White gloss lacquer finish
- Hardshell case included
For more info on all Gretsch guitars head over to gretschguitars.com