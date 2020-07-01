Gretsch reveals 15 new guitar models

The cancellation of Summer NAMM 2020 hasn't stopped the new gear releases arriving, and Gretsch always has plenty to shout about. They don't disappoint this time either with 15 new electric and acoustic guitar models joining the range – including a left-handed guitar model and brand new signatures.

Let's take a look at the specs and prices for each one…

G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet Club €405 / £355

Laurel fingerboard

Bolt-on nato neck

Nato body

Master volume and master tone controls and three-way toggle switch

Broad’Tron BT-2S bridge and P-90 Soap Bar neck pickups

Finishes: Sahara Metallic, Minto Metallic and Single Barrel Stain

G2655TG-P90 Ltd Ed Streamliner Center Block Jr €659 / £579

Matte Black finish

Bigsby

Broad’Tron BT-2S bridge pickup and P-90 Soap Bar neck pickup

Smaller double-cutaway body with arched laminated maple construction and chambered spruce center block

Nato neck

G9500 Ltd Ed Jim Dandy €220 / £195

Oxblood finish with aged white binding

Parlor basswood body and top, X-bracing

12th fret, 24" nato neck

Walnut fingerboard and bridge

G9520E Gin Rickey Acoustic/Electric €310 / £275

Parlor shape

Basswood top and body, X-bracing

Black walnut fingerboard

12th fret, 24”-scale nato set neck

Gretsch Deltoluxe soundhole pickup with gold/ white rosette rings

G5230T Nick 13 Signature Electromatic Tiger Jet €699 / £609

Chambered mahogany body with maple top

12” radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid TigerBat inlays

Black Top Filter’Tron pickups

Black gloss finish

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup volume controls

Oxblood pickguard with cream Gretsch logo and TigerBat graphic

G5655TG Electromatic Center Block Jr €1,029 / £899

Slightly smaller 14” single-cutaway maple body with a chambered spruce center block

Lower set maple neck

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

Dual Black Top Broad’Tron humbucking pickups

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup controls

Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

Gold hardware

Available in Black Gold and Aspen Green with gold pickguard

G5220 Electromatic Jet BT €559 / £495

Upgraded chambered mahogany body with maple top

Lower set mahogany neck

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

Dual Black Top Broad’Tron pickups

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup volume controls

Gretsch V-Stoptail tailpiece

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

Upgraded appointments include bound headstock, plainface head cap, vintage-inspired purfling, Big Block inlays and closed back tuning keys

Available in Firestick Red with silver pickguard

G5230LH Electromatic Jet FT €649 / £569

Left-handed model

Upgraded chambered mahogany body with maple top

Black Top Filter’Tron pickups

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup volume controls

Upgraded appointments: bound headstock, plainface head cap, vintage-inspired purfling, pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and closed back tuning keys

Gretsch V-Stoptail

Black plexi pickguard and pickup bezels

Chrome hardware

Available in Airline Silver

G5230T Electromatic Jet FT €649 / £569

Upgraded chambered mahogany body with maple top

Lower set mahogany neck

12" radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

Black Top Filter’Tron pickups

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone and individual pickup volume controls

Bigsby B50 vibrato tailpiece

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

Upgraded appointments include bound headstock, plain-face head cap, vintage-inspired purfling, Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and closed back tuning keys

Available in Cadillac Green with silver pickguard

G6128T Players Edition Jet DS €2,429 / £2,139

The select mahogany body with maple top has vintage chambering for a thick sonic profile

Lower set mahogany neck for greater playing comfort

12” radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid NeoClassic thumbnail inlays

DynaSonic bridge and neck pickups

No-load master tone pot with Squeezebox paper-in-oil capacitor and master volume with treble bleed circuit

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

Full-access rolled cutaway, G-arrow knobs, Gotoh® locking tuning keys, Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and Grover strap locks

String-Thru Bigsby B7CP

Nickel hardware

White binding with purfling

Available in Black or Dark Cherry Metallic with silver pickguard, Lotus Ivory with charcoal grey pickguard and Sahara Metallic with tortoise pickguard

Includes hardshell case

G6636TSL Players Edition Silver Falcon Center Block Double-Cut €3,709 / £3,249

Select mahogany body with maple top has vintage chambering for a thick sonic profile that is astoundingly rich and acoustically resonant

Lower set mahogany neck for greater playing comfort

12” radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid NeoClassic thumbnail inlays

DynaSonic bridge and neck pickups

No-load master tone pot with Squeezebox paper-in-oil capacitor and master volume with treble bleed circuit

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge

Full-access rolled cutaway, G-arrow knobs, Gotoh locking tuning keys, Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and Grover strap locks

String-Thru Bigsby B7CP

Nickel hardware

White binding with purfling

Available in Black or Dark Cherry Metallic with silver pickguard, Lotus Ivory with charcoal grey pickguard and Sahara Metallic with tortoise pickguard

Includes hardshell case

G6120T-HR Brian Setzer Signature Hot Rod Hollow Body €3,159 / £2,769

Arched maple top with rolled body edges and 1959 trestle bracing

All-new Magenta Sparkle finish with nickel hardware

Maple neck

9.5”–12” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with rolled edges and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays

TV Jones Brian Setzer Signature Filter’Tron pickups

Master volume with treble bleed circuit and three-position toggle switch, each in period-correct ‘59 locations

Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned rosewood base

Bigsby B6C tailpiece

Delrin nut

Gotoh locking tuners

G6120TFM-BSNV Brian Setzer Signature Nashville Hollow Body €3,159 / £2,769

Laminated tiger flame maple top, back and sides with 1959 trestle bracing

Bound F-holes

Set Maple neck

9.5”-12” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays

TV Jones Brian Setzer Signature Filter’Tron pickups

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, neck pickup volume, bridge pickup volume, three-position pickup toggle switch and three-position tone switch, each in period-correct locations

Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned rosewood base

Period-correct pickguard shape, size and bracket

Bigsby B6C tailpiece

Gotoh locking tuning machines

Delrin nut

G-arrow knobs

Available in Orange Stain with aged white binding, gold pickguard

G6136T-RR Rich Robinson Signature Falcon €4,019 / £3,519

Fully hollow body build featuring 1959 trestle bracing and spruce sound block

Solid spruce top with F-holes and laminated maple back and sides

Silver Sparkle body binding with W/B/W/B purfling

Set maple neck with silver sparkle binding

12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and mother of pearl Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays

TV Jones TV Classic bridge pickup and Broad’Tron BT65 neck pickup

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, neck volume, bridge volume and three-way position toggle switch

Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base

String-thru Bigsby B6CBRR

Silver pickguard with Magpie graphic

Amber jeweled G-arrow knobs

Grover Imperial tuners

Bone nut

Available in Raven’s Breast Blue gloss lacquer finish with nickel hardware

Hardshell case included

G6136T-MGC Michael Guy Chislett Signature Falcon €4,019 / £3,519

Fully hollow body build featuring 1959 trestle bracing

Solid Sitka spruce top and maple back and sides

Bound F-holes

Gold Sparkle body binding with w/b/w/b purfling

Semi-gloss maple neck with gold sparkle binding

12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Big Block inlays

Bone nut

TV Jones TV Classic bridge and neck pickups

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, neck volume, bridge volume and three-position toggle switch

Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base

Jeweled G-arrow knobs and Grover Imperial locking tuners

String-thru Bigsby B6GP tailpiece

Gold pickguard with Gretsch logo and Falcon graphic

Gold hardware

Available in a Vintage White gloss lacquer finish

Hardshell case included

For more info on all Gretsch guitars head over to gretschguitars.com