Charvel announces new Pro-Mod So-Cal an San Dimas guitars

Charvel aren't letting the lack of 2020 Summer NAMM get it down and are pushing forwards with the launch of two new electric guitar models; a limited edition Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 relic signature for Evergrey's Henrik Danhage and a striking sandblasted Neon Pink Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Ash.

The Henrik Danhage Limited Edition Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 features a heavy white relic'd finish, reverse licensed Fender Strat headstock, ash body, 25.5” scale length and a bolt-on relic'd maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods for enhanced tuning stability.

Electric guitar buying guide (Image credit: Future) Find the best electric guitar for your budget and playing style, from rock and metal to blues and beyond

The 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard has rolled edges for comfort, 22 jumbo frets with a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel allows for easier truss rod tweaking.

Pickups are a Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 in the bridge and a DiMarzio Area 67 DP419CR single-coil neck pickup to cover a wide range of classic and heavy tones.

The guitar's volume knob features a push/push selector for switching between the bridge and neck pickups. There's also a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system.

The Henrik Danhage Limited Edition Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 is priced at €1,720 / £1,519

(Image credit: Charvel)

The Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Ash in Neon Pink Ash is certainly an eye-catcher, boasting a similar sandblasted finish to models we've seen from the likes of Cort and PRS.

The San Dimas features a bolt-on maple neck, again with a pair of graphite-reinforcement rods to help resist environmental stresses from temperature changes.

Best guitars for metal (Image credit: Future) From seven-strings to signatures, with these guitars you can play heavy music on any budget

The guitar features a speed neck profile with rolled fingerboard edges. There's a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and white dot inlays and a heel-mount truss rod adjust thumbwheel for those quick and easy tweaks when needed.

This Pro-Mod is fitted with DiMarzio Super Distortion® DP100 bridge and DiMarzio PAF Pro DP151 neck pickups and there's a push/pull coil split activated in the volume control for even more tonal variation.

A Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system makes dive bombs a very tempting proposition too.

The Pro San Dimas Style 1 HH FR E Ash is priced at €1,189 / £1,049

For more info head over to charvel.com