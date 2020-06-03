Cort unveils new EMG-loaded and sandblasted KX300 Etched guitars

Sandblasted electric guitar finishes were all over the show floor at the NAMM show back in January and Cort was one of the most notable with its KX300 Etched models. Now they're finally shipping.

The matte black finish is accented with options of red or gold paint applied only to the 15mm solid ash top grains on a mahogany body.

(Image credit: Cort)

The bolt-on K300 features Cort's newly designed high-mass hardtail bridge that the company says improves sustain and resonance.

(Image credit: Cort)

The neck is had maple with a 24-fret pau-ferro fingerboard featuring 15.75’’ radius and 25.5’’ (648 mm) scale.

(Image credit: Cort)

The guitar features active EMG RetroActive Super 77 humbucker pickups that balance tradition with modern technology. A PAF-style humbucker with a preamp to enhance response and articulation, the Super 77s provide very clear high output.

The humbuckers colours also complement the model's finish.

(Image credit: Cort)

The KX300 is $749.99 and we're seeing street prices in the UK around a very impressive £499.

Learn more about the KX300 Etched and other guitars in Cort’s KX Series at cortguitars.com