PRS launches European exclusive SE Ltd Sand-Blasted Swamp Ash series

PRS has released a European exclusive run of its flagship SE electric guitars that sees the figured maple veneer tops eschewed in favour of a sand-blasted piece of swamp ash, an open grain finish tinted with paint from the Private Stock team.

Only 750 of these SE Ltd Sand-Blasted Swamp Ash guitars will be made, and many dealers will already have them available to preorder, shipping October, so you'd best be quick if you want to grab one.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Choose from the SE Custom 24, SE Custom 22, SE Custom 24 Lefty, and SE Custom 24 Floyd, and from five different colour finishes.

The Sand-blasted Custom 24 is available in Fire Red, Indigo, Frozen Charcoal, Yellow and Emerald. The Custom 22 comes in Fire Red, Frozen Charcoal and Yellow. The custom 24 Floyd can be found in Frozen Charcoal and Yellow, while the Custom 24 Left is available in Indigo and Fire Red.

It's nice to see a limited edition run that includes left-handed models.

These are priced the same as the regular Maple SE Custom 24, £799 street.

See PRS Europe for more details.