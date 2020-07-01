See the 19 new Jackson guitar and bass models for 2020

Just as it looked as though its Fender family sibling Gretsch would steal all the thunder with its summer lineup of 15 new electric guitar models, Jackson has delivered big time with new electrics and bass models.
It's delivered small time as well; the scaled-down Minion guitar and bass models are back. Ideal for children or as a travel guitar. And they're just part of the story here…
X Series Soloist SLX DX €649 / £569
- 25.5˝ scale length
- Poplar Soloist body
- Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and and gloss black finish on the back
- 12˝-16˝ compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- Duncan Designed HB-103B humbucking bridge and HB-103N humbucking neck pickups
- Three-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control
- Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Jackson sealed die-cast tuners and pointed 6-in-line black headstock
- Available in Silverburst with black hardware
Pro Series Dinky DK2 Ash €1,189 / £1,049
- 25.5” scale length
- Ash Dinky body
- Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and hand-rubbed satin finish on the back
- Sculpted shredder’s cut heel
- 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset pearloid dot inlays
- Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel
- Direct mount Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucking bridge and Seymour Duncan ’59 SH-1N humbucking neck pickups
- Five-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control
- Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons and Jackson sealed die-cast tuners
- Available in Baked White with pointed 6-in-line
Pro Series Dinky DK2 Modern HT6 €1,299 / £1,139
- 25.5˝ scale length
- Sandblasted Ash Dinky body
- Bolt-on three-piece maple/wenge/maple neck with graphite reinforcement and satin finish on the back
- 12˝-16˝ compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset pearloid dot inlays
- Luminlay side dots
- Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel
- Active Fishman Fluence Open Core PRF-COC humbucking bridge and neck pickups
- Active electronics
- Five-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control with push/pull voice activation for pickup positions one and five
- Hipshot 6 fixed bridge
- Gotoh locking tuners
- Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut
- Available in Baked White with reverse 3x3 AT-1 (3 over/3 under) color matched headstock and black hardware
Pro Series Dinky DK Modern HT6 MS €1,509 / £1,329
- 25.5”- 26.5” multi-scale length
- Basswood Dinky body
- Bolt-on three-piece maple/wenge/maple neck with graphite reinforcement and satin finish on the back
- 12˝-16˝ compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset pearloid dot inlays
- Luminlay side dots
- Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut
- Active Fishman Fluence Modern PRF-MH7 humbucking bridge and neck pickups
- Active electronics
- Five-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control with push/pull voice activation to switch between voice 1 and voice 2
- Hipshot 6 fixed bridge
- Gotoh locking tuners
- Available in Snow White with reverse 3x3 AT-1 (3 over/3 under) colour matched headstock and black hardware
Pro Series Dinky DK2 Modern EverTune 7 €1,619 / £1,419
- 26.5˝ scale length
- Basswood Dinky body
- Bolt-on three-piece maple/wenge/maple neck with graphite reinforcement and satin finish on the back
- 12˝-16˝ compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset pearloid dot inlays
- Luminlay side dots
- Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut
- Active Fishman Fluence Open Core PRF-CO7 humbucking bridge and neck pickups
- Five-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control with push/pull voice activation for pickup positions one and five
- EverTune® F7 bridge
- Gotoh® locking tuners
- Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons
- Available in Primer Gray with reverse 3x4 AT-1 (3 over/4 under) color matched headstock and black hardware
X Series Signature David Ellefson 30th Anniversary Concert Bass CBX IV €969 / £859
- 34” scale length
- Poplar body
- Through-body quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
- 12”-16” compound radius laurel fingerboard with 21 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- EMG P neck and EMG J bridge pickups
- Three-position toggle switch, single volume control and two-band EQ (bass and treble) controls
- Jackson® HiMass bridge
- Standard strap buttons and Jackson sealed die-cast tuners
- Available in Quicksilver with Jackson pointed 4-in-line black headstock and black hardware
USA Signature Adrian Smith San Dimas SDM €2,479 / £2,179
- 25.5” scale length
- Alder San Dimas body
- Bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed urethane finish on the back
- 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays
- Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel
- DiMarzio® Super Distortion DP100 bridge pickup and Samarium Cobalt Noiseless Single-Coil Strat middle and neck pickups
- Five-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control
- Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Available in Snow White with black pickguard, black hardware and licensed Fender Strat headstock
USA Signature Adrian Smith San Dimas SD €2,479 / £2,179
- 25.5” scale length
- Alder San Dimas body
- Bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed urethane finish on the back
- 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and abalone dot inlays
- Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel
- DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100 bridge pickup and Samarium Cobalt Noiseless Single-Coil Strat middle and neck pickups
- Five-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control
- Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Available in Snow White with white pickguard, black hardware and licensed Fender Strat headstock
Pro Series Limited Edition San Dimas SD22 JB €1,409 / £1,229
- 25.5” scale length
- Alder body
- Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and hand-rubbed satin urethane finish on the back
- 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays
- Direct mount DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100 bridge and DiMarzio PAF Pro DP151 neck pickups
- Three-way toggle switch and single volume control
- Top-mount Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Jackson sealed die-cast tuners
- Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons
- Available in Red Sparkle with pointed 6-in-line matching headstock and black and chrome hardware
Limited Edition Wildcard Series Soloist SL2FM €1,939 / £1,709
- 25.5” scale length
- Alder body with flame maple top and masked-off natural binding
- Through-body five-piece maple/wenge/maple/wenge/maple neck with graphite reinforcement and a gloss to satin finish on the back
- 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, outlined pearloid sharkfin at 12th fret and Luminlay side dots
- Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel
- Direct mount Fishman Fluence Modern PRF-MHB bridge and neck pickups
- Active electronics
- Three-way toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control with push/pull activation to switch between voice 1 and voice 2
- Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Gotoh sealed die-cast tuners
- Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons
- Available in Transparent Black Burst with pointed 6-in-line matching headstock and black hardware
Limited Edition Wildcard Series Soloist SL2P €1,939 / £1,709
- 25.5” scale length
- Alder body with poplar burl top and masked-off natural binding
- Through-body five-piece maple/wenge/maple/wenge/maple neck with graphite reinforcement and gloss to satin finish on the back
- 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, outlined pearloid sharkfin at 12th fret and Luminlay side dots
- Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel
- Direct mount Fishman Fluence Modern PRF-MHB bridge and neck pickups
- Active electronics
- Three-way toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control with push/pull activation to switch between voice 1 and voice 2
- Floyd Rose® Original double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Gotoh sealed die-cast tuners
- Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons
- Available in Transparent Black Burst with pointed 6-in-line matching headstock and black hardware
Limited Edition Wildcard Series Soloist Arch Top Extreme SL27 EX €2,049 / £1,799
- • 25.5” scale length
- Alder body with arched top
- Through-body three-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement and satin finish on the back
- 12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 27 jumbo frets, pearloid sharkfin at 12th fret and Luminlay side dots
- Direct mount DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100FW+BK bridge and DiMarzio Air Norton S DP180W neck pickups
- Three-way toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control
- Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo bridge system
- Gotoh sealed die-cast tuners
- Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons
- Available in Blue Sparkle with reverse pointed 6-in-line matching headstock and chrome hardware
JS Series RR Minion JS1X €180 / £160
JS Series RR Minion JS1XM €180 / £160
- 2/3 scale length (22.5”)
- Poplar body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12” radius maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays
- Jackson high-output humbucking pickups with ceramic magnets
- Three-way blade switch and single volume and tone controls
- String-through-body hardtail bridge with block saddles
- Snow White finish
JS Series RR Minion JS1X €180 / $160
- 2/3 scale length (22.5”)
- Poplar body, speedy bolton maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12”-radius amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays.
- Jackson high-output humbucking pickups with three-way blade switching,
- Single volume and tone controls
- String-through-body hardtail bridge with block saddles and black hardware
- Available in Metallic Blue Burst, Neon Green, Neon Yellow and Satin Black
JS Series Dinky Minion JS1X €170 / £150
- 2/3 scale length (22.5”)
- Poplar body
- Bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and 12”-radius amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays.
- Rear-angled Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock
- Sculpted heel
- Jackson high-output humbucking pickups with ceramic magnets
- Three-way toggle switch and single volume and tone controls
- String-through-body hardtail bridge with block saddles
- Finishes: Gloss Black, Metallic Blue Burst, Neon Green and Pavo Purple with black hardware
JS Series Dinky Minion JS1XM $170 / £150
- 2/3 scale length (22.5”)
- Poplar body
- Bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12”-radius maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays
- Rear-angled Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock
- Sculpted heel
- Jackson high-output humbucking pickups with ceramic magnets
- Three-way blade switch and single volume and tone controls
- String-through-body hardtail bridge with block saddles
- Snow White finish with black hardware.
JS Series Concert Bass Minion JS1X €195 / £175
- Shortened 28.6” scale length
- Poplar body
- Bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12”-radius amaranth fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays
- A Jackson P style neck pickup and Jackson J style bridge pickup
- A pair of volume knobs, single tone knob, hardtail bridge with black base plate and Jackson-branded tuners
- Available in Neon Green, Pavo Purple, Satin Black or Satin Silver with black hardware and black pointed headstock.
JS Series Concert Bass Minion JS1XM £195 / $175
- Shortened 28.6” scale length,
- Poplar body
- Bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black sharkfin inlay
- Jackson P style neck pickup and Jackson J style bridge pickup
- Two volume knobs and a single tone knob
- Hardtail bridge with black base plate
- Snow White finish with black hardware and black pointed headstock.
