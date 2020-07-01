See the 19 new Jackson guitar and bass models for 2020

Just as it looked as though its Fender family sibling Gretsch would steal all the thunder with its summer lineup of 15 new electric guitar models, Jackson has delivered big time with new electrics and bass models.

It's delivered small time as well; the scaled-down Minion guitar and bass models are back. Ideal for children or as a travel guitar. And they're just part of the story here…

X Series Soloist SLX DX €649 / £569

25.5˝ scale length

Poplar Soloist body

Through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and and gloss black finish on the back

12˝-16˝ compound radius bound laurel fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

Duncan Designed HB-103B humbucking bridge and HB-103N humbucking neck pickups

Three-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control

Floyd Rose Special double-locking tremolo bridge system

Jackson sealed die-cast tuners and pointed 6-in-line black headstock

Available in Silverburst with black hardware

Pro Series Dinky DK2 Ash €1,189 / £1,049

25.5” scale length

Ash Dinky body

Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and hand-rubbed satin finish on the back

Sculpted shredder’s cut heel

12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset pearloid dot inlays

Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel

Direct mount Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucking bridge and Seymour Duncan ’59 SH-1N humbucking neck pickups

Five-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control

Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system

Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons and Jackson sealed die-cast tuners

Available in Baked White with pointed 6-in-line

Pro Series Dinky DK2 Modern HT6 €1,299 / £1,139

25.5˝ scale length

Sandblasted Ash Dinky body

Bolt-on three-piece maple/wenge/maple neck with graphite reinforcement and satin finish on the back

12˝-16˝ compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset pearloid dot inlays

Luminlay side dots

Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel

Active Fishman Fluence Open Core PRF-COC humbucking bridge and neck pickups

Active electronics

Five-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control with push/pull voice activation for pickup positions one and five

Hipshot 6 fixed bridge

Gotoh locking tuners

Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut

Available in Baked White with reverse 3x3 AT-1 (3 over/3 under) color matched headstock and black hardware

Pro Series Dinky DK Modern HT6 MS €1,509 / £1,329

25.5”- 26.5” multi-scale length

Basswood Dinky body

Bolt-on three-piece maple/wenge/maple neck with graphite reinforcement and satin finish on the back

12˝-16˝ compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset pearloid dot inlays

Luminlay side dots

Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut

Active Fishman Fluence Modern PRF-MH7 humbucking bridge and neck pickups

Active electronics

Five-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control with push/pull voice activation to switch between voice 1 and voice 2

Hipshot 6 fixed bridge

Gotoh locking tuners

Available in Snow White with reverse 3x3 AT-1 (3 over/3 under) colour matched headstock and black hardware

Pro Series Dinky DK2 Modern EverTune 7 €1,619 / £1,419

26.5˝ scale length

Basswood Dinky body

Bolt-on three-piece maple/wenge/maple neck with graphite reinforcement and satin finish on the back

12˝-16˝ compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset pearloid dot inlays

Luminlay side dots

Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut

Active Fishman Fluence Open Core PRF-CO7 humbucking bridge and neck pickups

Five-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control with push/pull voice activation for pickup positions one and five

EverTune® F7 bridge

Gotoh® locking tuners

Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons

Available in Primer Gray with reverse 3x4 AT-1 (3 over/4 under) color matched headstock and black hardware

X Series Signature David Ellefson 30th Anniversary Concert Bass CBX IV €969 / £859

34” scale length

Poplar body

Through-body quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint

12”-16” compound radius laurel fingerboard with 21 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

EMG P neck and EMG J bridge pickups

Three-position toggle switch, single volume control and two-band EQ (bass and treble) controls

Jackson® HiMass bridge

Standard strap buttons and Jackson sealed die-cast tuners

Available in Quicksilver with Jackson pointed 4-in-line black headstock and black hardware

USA Signature Adrian Smith San Dimas SDM €2,479 / £2,179

25.5” scale length

Alder San Dimas body

Bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed urethane finish on the back

12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays

Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel

DiMarzio® Super Distortion DP100 bridge pickup and Samarium Cobalt Noiseless Single-Coil Strat middle and neck pickups

Five-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control

Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo bridge system

Available in Snow White with black pickguard, black hardware and licensed Fender Strat headstock

USA Signature Adrian Smith San Dimas SD €2,479 / £2,179

25.5” scale length

Alder San Dimas body

Bolt-on quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement and hand-rubbed urethane finish on the back

12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and abalone dot inlays

Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel

DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100 bridge pickup and Samarium Cobalt Noiseless Single-Coil Strat middle and neck pickups

Five-way blade switch, single volume control and single tone control

Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo bridge system

Available in Snow White with white pickguard, black hardware and licensed Fender Strat headstock

Pro Series Limited Edition San Dimas SD22 JB €1,409 / £1,229

25.5” scale length

Alder body

Bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement, scarf joint and hand-rubbed satin urethane finish on the back

12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays

Direct mount DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100 bridge and DiMarzio PAF Pro DP151 neck pickups

Three-way toggle switch and single volume control

Top-mount Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system

Jackson sealed die-cast tuners

Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons

Available in Red Sparkle with pointed 6-in-line matching headstock and black and chrome hardware

Limited Edition Wildcard Series Soloist SL2FM €1,939 / £1,709

25.5” scale length

Alder body with flame maple top and masked-off natural binding

Through-body five-piece maple/wenge/maple/wenge/maple neck with graphite reinforcement and a gloss to satin finish on the back

12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, outlined pearloid sharkfin at 12th fret and Luminlay side dots

Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel

Direct mount Fishman Fluence Modern PRF-MHB bridge and neck pickups

Active electronics

Three-way toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control with push/pull activation to switch between voice 1 and voice 2

Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo bridge system

Gotoh sealed die-cast tuners

Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons

Available in Transparent Black Burst with pointed 6-in-line matching headstock and black hardware

Limited Edition Wildcard Series Soloist SL2P €1,939 / £1,709

25.5” scale length

Alder body with poplar burl top and masked-off natural binding

Through-body five-piece maple/wenge/maple/wenge/maple neck with graphite reinforcement and gloss to satin finish on the back

12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, outlined pearloid sharkfin at 12th fret and Luminlay side dots

Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel

Direct mount Fishman Fluence Modern PRF-MHB bridge and neck pickups

Active electronics

Three-way toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control with push/pull activation to switch between voice 1 and voice 2

Floyd Rose® Original double-locking tremolo bridge system

Gotoh sealed die-cast tuners

Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons

Available in Transparent Black Burst with pointed 6-in-line matching headstock and black hardware

Limited Edition Wildcard Series Soloist Arch Top Extreme SL27 EX €2,049 / £1,799

• 25.5” scale length

Alder body with arched top

Through-body three-piece maple neck with graphite reinforcement and satin finish on the back

12”-16” compound radius bound ebony fingerboard with 27 jumbo frets, pearloid sharkfin at 12th fret and Luminlay side dots

Direct mount DiMarzio Super Distortion DP100FW+BK bridge and DiMarzio Air Norton S DP180W neck pickups

Three-way toggle switch, single volume control and single tone control

Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo bridge system

Gotoh sealed die-cast tuners

Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons

Available in Blue Sparkle with reverse pointed 6-in-line matching headstock and chrome hardware

JS Series RR Minion JS1X €180 / £160

JS Series RR Minion JS1XM €180 / £160

2/3 scale length (22.5”)

Poplar body, bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12” radius maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays

Jackson high-output humbucking pickups with ceramic magnets

Three-way blade switch and single volume and tone controls

String-through-body hardtail bridge with block saddles

Snow White finish

JS Series RR Minion JS1X €180 / $160

2/3 scale length (22.5”)

Poplar body, speedy bolton maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12”-radius amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays.

Jackson high-output humbucking pickups with three-way blade switching,

Single volume and tone controls

String-through-body hardtail bridge with block saddles and black hardware

Available in Metallic Blue Burst, Neon Green, Neon Yellow and Satin Black

JS Series Dinky Minion JS1X €170 / £150

2/3 scale length (22.5”)

Poplar body

Bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and 12”-radius amaranth fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays.

Rear-angled Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock

Sculpted heel

Jackson high-output humbucking pickups with ceramic magnets

Three-way toggle switch and single volume and tone controls

String-through-body hardtail bridge with block saddles

Finishes: Gloss Black, Metallic Blue Burst, Neon Green and Pavo Purple with black hardware

JS Series Dinky Minion JS1XM $170 / £150

2/3 scale length (22.5”)

Poplar body

Bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12”-radius maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and sharkfin inlays

Rear-angled Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock

Sculpted heel

Jackson high-output humbucking pickups with ceramic magnets

Three-way blade switch and single volume and tone controls

String-through-body hardtail bridge with block saddles

Snow White finish with black hardware.

JS Series Concert Bass Minion JS1X €195 / £175

Shortened 28.6” scale length

Poplar body

Bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12”-radius amaranth fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays

A Jackson P style neck pickup and Jackson J style bridge pickup

A pair of volume knobs, single tone knob, hardtail bridge with black base plate and Jackson-branded tuners

Available in Neon Green, Pavo Purple, Satin Black or Satin Silver with black hardware and black pointed headstock.

JS Series Concert Bass Minion JS1XM £195 / $175

Shortened 28.6” scale length,

Poplar body

Bolt-on maple neck with graphite-reinforcement rods and a 12”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black sharkfin inlay

Jackson P style neck pickup and Jackson J style bridge pickup

Two volume knobs and a single tone knob

Hardtail bridge with black base plate

Snow White finish with black hardware and black pointed headstock.

For more info on the Jackson guitar and bass line up, check out jacksonguitars.com