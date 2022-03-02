Eventide promises “a complete sonic universe” with its Anthology XII plugin bundle

Eventide has introduced the Anthology XII Bundle, the latest version of its comprehensive collection of plugins .

This now contains 33 effects, including the recently released SplitEQ and fellow structural effect Physion. These sit alongside existing favourites such as the H910, H949 and H3000 harmonizers, while other highlights include Tony Visconti’s Tverb and the classic Blackhole reverb.

In fact, there are a total of seven reverbs, along with pitch effects, multi-effects, modulation processors and more.

The Anthology XII Bundle comes with a total of 4,500 presets - including artist presets - and runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. It’s available for the introductory price of $799, which applies until 30 April, after which it will retail for $1,999.