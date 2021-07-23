Erica Synths Matrix Mixer promises to let you re-patch your Eurorack system with the push of a button

Part of the fun of having a Eurorack setup is the constant re-patching - that’s what fans will tell you, anyway - but while, in the studio, you have all the time in the world to do this, there are different pressures when you’re performing.
Enter Erica Synths’ Matrix Mixer, which promises to let you “re-patch your system with the push of a single button”.
This is a 16-I/O patch mixer that’s designed for routing and mixing signals, and creating buffered multiples and random patches. Not limited to Eurorack, it can also be used with semi-modular synths and, with an adapter card, the EMS Synthi and Buchla Music Easel.
Here are the essential specs:
- All-analogue signal path
- 16 buffered, DC coupled inputs
- 16 independent, buffered, DC coupled outputs
- 256 connections, each with 3 attenuation levels
- Random pattern mode with definable randomization area and density
- 254 pattern memory
- Pattern change via MIDI program change messages
- 32 3.5mm jack sockets
- 4 6.3mm jack sockets
You can pre-order the Matrix Mixer now on the Erica Synths website. It costs $599/€490 and will be shipping soon.