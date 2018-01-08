Epiphone unveils Anaconda Burst-finished Slash Les Paul Standard Plus Top Pro guitars

Slash has been busy since becoming Gibson’s first global brand ambassador, amassing a Firebird, Custom Shop Les Paul, and now Epiphone versions of the latter with the Ltd Ed Slash Les Paul Standard Pro guitars.

The Standard Plus Top Pro Premium is limited to just 100 guitars, each hand-signed on the back of the headstock and numbered, and comes with a Slash hardcase and custom leather strap.

Both models feature AAA flame maple veneer tops in the eye-catching new Anaconda Burst finish on nine-hole weight relief mahogany bodies, and also boast Seymour Duncan ‘Slash’ Alnico II Pro humbuckers, Sprague Orange Drop capacitors and certificate of authenticity.

Slash’s Snakepit logo appears in gold on the back of the headstock, while the mahogany neck features the top-hatted one’s favourite rounded profile with 12” radius ebony fingerboards at standard 24.75” scale.

Elsewhere, there’s a LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece, Epiphone strap locks, Deluxe 18:1 ratio machineheads and a non-rotating heavy-duty output jack.

Estimated street price for the Plus Top Pro Premium is $1,199, while the non-signed clocks in at $899. Shame we won't be seeing them at NAMM, really…

Check out Epiphone for more info.