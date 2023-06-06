Emily Wolfe and Epiphone team up for the classy 'White Wolfe' signature Sheraton, finished in Aged Bone White

Epiphone’s rapid expansion of its signature guitar lineup shows no sign of slowing down any time soon as the Gibson-owned brand teams up with Emily Wolfe for an Aged Bone White version of her Sheraton.

The semi-hollow electric guitar, nicknamed the White Wolfe, snuck up on us just as the hype has been building around a (potentially gold) Epiphone Dave Grohl DG-335 and an Epiphone version of Kirk Hammett’s Greeny Les Paul Standard, with new Flying Vs incoming for Dave Mustaine, and an Epiphone version of Jim James’ ES-335. But having seen it, it sure looks familiar. Wolfe has been spotted playing with this one live.

We are big fans of Wolfe’s Sheraton. It is a stage-friendly semi that’s ideal for loud, obnoxious rock riffs and all kinds of ancillary fuzz and overdrive pedal nastiness from the pedalboard. This Aged Bone White version is all but identical to its Aged Black Gloss-finished sibling. The aged gold hardware once more complements the finish.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

Here, Wolfe has the LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and tailpiece. The body is laminated maple, with a maple centreblock in place to kill feedback. Or at least to kill unwanted feedback. At the volume Wolfe plays at, there will always be a bit of feedback. The key is controlling it.

Once again, the Trini Lopez vibe is hard to ignore when we see the diamond-shaped f-holes. The Wolfe Sheraton has a Kalamazoo-style headstock, Grover Rotomatic tuners, a set maple neck and a 12” radius Indian laurel fingerboard topped with 22 medium jumbo frets and block inlays that have Wolfe’s signature abalone lightning bolts embedded in mother of pearl. The neck profile is a welcoming ‘60s SlimTaper profile, a gentle C in anyone’s book.

A pair of Epiphone Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers occupy bridge and neck positions, are selected by a three-way switch, with each controlled by volume and tone pots. The black top hat with gold reflector inserts look the part.

As with all of these top-end artist Epiphones, we have a control circuit wired up with CTS pots. The guitar comes in an EpiLite guitar case. Other features include a 24.75” scale length, a Graph Tech nut, and if you look on the back of the headstock you’ll find a signature Emily Wolfe decal.

Although, much like with Dave Grohl and his augmented Trini Lopez, you see those diamond-shaped f-holes, the headstock profile, and those inlays, and it couldn’t be anyone else’s guitar but Wolfe’s.

You can watch her introduce it in the video above. And head on over to Epiphone for more pics and details. Priced £849 / $899, it is available now. You can read MusicRadar’s review of the Epiphone Emily Wolfe Sheraton Stealth here.