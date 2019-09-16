Elite Pianist is a simple $15 piano plugin for producers and beatmakers

While some piano plugins are designed to be exacting emulations of specific instruments, AngelicVibes’ Elite Pianist takes a simpler and arguably more user-friendly approach.

Designed for producers, beatmakers and composers, this 2GB Rompler offers a simple control set that enables you to create a variety of mix-friendly piano sounds.

There are 50 presets, and you can dial in string, Rhodes and vinyl layers. There are also attack and release controls, a low-pass filter and a tremolo effect.