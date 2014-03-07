Zigaboo Modeliste, Mark Mondesir and more set for Bristol festival shows

Bristol's renowned Jazz and Blues festival is now underway, and there's a right old load of treats planned across the weekend.

Zigaboo Modeliste heads things up as far as us drummers are concerned, with the Meters man and all-found legendary sticksman performing with The Big Chiefs on Saturday.

Mark Mondesir, meanwhile, will be behind the kit alongside Pee Wee Ellis and Fred Wesley, formerly of James Brown's band.

Imelda May rounds off proceedings on Sunday with a performance before the curtain falls for another year.

The festival takes place across the weekend at Bristol's Colston Hall. For more information head here.