We've raved about Roland's latest V-Drums kit, the TD1-KV, and salivated over our unboxing of it right here on MusicRadar when we had the privilege of getting a close-up look at the first in the UK! Now we've teamed up with Roland to give you the chance to win that kit!

All you have to do is follow the link here and answer the simple question to be in with the chance of winning one of these fantastic V-Drums kits.

The deadline for the competition is 11.59pm (UK time) on 3rd October, so get cracking!

Win the first Roland TD1-KV in the UK

Terms & Conditions: Offer is only available on a Roland TD-1KV kit only. Promotion commences 19/09/14 and ends on 03/10/14. All entries must be received by 23.59pm on Friday 03/10/14. Any claims received after this date will not be honoured. The draw will take place on Monday 06/10/14 and the winner will be notified via email. The promotion is only available to customers living in the UK and Eire. Only one entry per person is accepted. The TD-1KV will be despatched within 28 working days. We will only despatch the TD-1KV kit to a valid UK and Eire address. This offer is not open to relatives and or employees of Roland UK.