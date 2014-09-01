First look: Roland TD-1KV electronic drum kit

Everything you need to build this kit comes in one, reasonably small and lightweight box with Roland's usual tidy, jigsaw puzzle packaging keeping the contents in place.

Inside are four drum pads - either a PDX-8 mesh or rubber snare pad, depending on which model you choose - three cymbal pads, hi-hat and kick drum foot pedals, the module and all relevant cabling, then the composite parts of the rack itself. You also get a detailed manual and a drum key to help build it.

If you've had any experience at all of setting up this type of kit before, then you will have no problems getting the TD-1 up and running without much trouble. From opening the box it took us less than 40 minutes before we were ready to play.

When moving the kit into position it's remarkable how light the kit is.