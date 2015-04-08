Win a VK snare drum worth £599!

VK Drums are hand-crafted in the UK by master drum builder Alan van Kleef. And now you can win one of Alan's creations.

Up for grabs we have a 14"x6.5" Aluminum shell snare drum from VK Drums.

The drum is hand-built in Sheffield and features solid stainless steel turret lugs (20 of them, all made by hand), 4mm-thick single-flanged hoops and a beautiful brushed finish.

Absolutely everything on the drum bar the snare wires and heads are made by Alan. The drum usually sells for £599, but this month we've got one to give away to one lucky reader. To stand a chance of winning just head to www.futurecomps.co.uk/vksnare and answer a simple question.