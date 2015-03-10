Win a Tama drum kit and Zildjian cymbals worth £2,055!

We have one hell of a prize package for you this month. Like the look of that drum kit and the cymbals on this front cover of this month's Rhythm? Well they could be yours!

We have up for grabs a Tama Superstar Hyperdrive drum kit, Tama hardware pack and a set of Zildjian Project 391 Sound Lab cymbals.

The kit is a six-piece set-up, 22" bass drum, 10" and 12" rack toms, 14" and 16" floors and a 14"x5.5" snare. Shells are 100% maple.

The cymbal pack comes from Zildjian's limited edition Project 391 Sound Lab range. The pack contains 14" hi hats, 16" and 18" crashes and 21" crash/ride. The whole kit, cymbal and hardware package is worth a stonking £2,055.

All you need to do to stand a chance of winning is head to www.futurecompetitions.com/tamazildjian and answer a simple question.