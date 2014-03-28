Win a DW snare drum signed by Ginger Baker

Drum Workshop have teamed up with Rhythm magazine and longstanding DW endorsee Ginger Baker to launch a fantastic competition to help celebrate his 75th birthday and support his Pledge Music campaign.

The prize you can win is a DW Collector's Series Exotic Snare Drum in Figured Olive over 11-ply Maple VLT (worth over £775). The 6.5x14" drum is finished in an understated clear gloss lacquer and is complemented by classic chrome hardware.

Read more: PDP Chad Smith Signature Snare Drums

Standard features include True-Pitch Tuning, MAG Throw-Off System with 3P (3-position) butt plate, 3.0 steel True-Hoops, DW heads by Remo USA and more. Signed by the legendary Ginger Baker, it's a collector's item and studio-quality instrument.

Reaching 75 is a milestone for any working musician, but in the case of Ginger Baker it is truly worth celebrating.To mark this 2014 event, Ginger Baker and his family have joined forces with Pledge Music to create and release a career spanning Anthology - A Drummer's Tale - on CD and vinyl and a very personal limited-edition Family Album Picture Book.

In addition, there will be a 75th Birthday celebration concert and exhibition at the Islington Academy London N1 on Saturday May 3rd 2014 - VIP tickets and exhibition tickets are only available on Pledge Music.

To enter the competition please answer the following question and send your answer to rhythm@futurenet.com before 30 April 2014:

What is the first track on the Ginger Baker career-spanning anthology A Drummer's Tale?