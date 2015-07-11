Win a DW, Sabian, Roland and Protection Racket rig worth £13,500

This month Rhythm is 30 years young and to celebrate we have teamed up with DW, Sabian, Roland and Protection Racket to offer an incredible prize package.
One lucky winner will take away a stunning DW Collector's Series kit (built especially for Rhythm's birthday giveaway) and hardware set worth more than £10,000! That's not all, the winner will also receive a Sabian AAX set featuring hats, three crashes, ride and cymbal bag worth £1,600, a Roland SPD-SX and a full set of Protection Racket cases!
Read more: Sabian Quiet Tone Cymbals
All you have to do to stand a chance of winning is head to www.futurecomps.co.uk/rhythm30 and answer a question.
The full prize list
DW Collector's Series drum kit Quick Candy Black Burst over Pecan finish with black nickel hardware
23"x18" bass drum
8", 10", 12" toms
14", 16" floor toms
14"x6" snare drum
DW 9000 hardware pack worth £1,955
Sabian Cymbals - worth £1,617
14" AAX X-Plosion hi hats
16" AAX X-Plosion crash
16" AAX O-Zone crash
18" AAX X-Plosion crash
21" AAX Raw Bell ride
Roland SPD-SX
Protection Racket Proline cases for the full kit plus 38" hardware bag, worth £443