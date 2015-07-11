Win a DW, Sabian, Roland and Protection Racket rig worth £13,500

This month Rhythm is 30 years young and to celebrate we have teamed up with DW, Sabian, Roland and Protection Racket to offer an incredible prize package.

One lucky winner will take away a stunning DW Collector's Series kit (built especially for Rhythm's birthday giveaway) and hardware set worth more than £10,000! That's not all, the winner will also receive a Sabian AAX set featuring hats, three crashes, ride and cymbal bag worth £1,600, a Roland SPD-SX and a full set of Protection Racket cases!

All you have to do to stand a chance of winning is head to www.futurecomps.co.uk/rhythm30 and answer a question.

The full prize list

DW Collector's Series drum kit Quick Candy Black Burst over Pecan finish with black nickel hardware

23"x18" bass drum

8", 10", 12" toms

14", 16" floor toms

14"x6" snare drum

DW 9000 hardware pack worth £1,955

Sabian Cymbals - worth £1,617

14" AAX X-Plosion hi hats

16" AAX X-Plosion crash

16" AAX O-Zone crash

18" AAX X-Plosion crash

21" AAX Raw Bell ride

Fast 22 Cymbal Bag

Roland SPD-SX

Protection Racket Proline cases for the full kit plus 38" hardware bag, worth £443