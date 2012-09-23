Vintage kits Trixon

Each month Rhythm Magazine tracks-down and checks-out vintage gear in order to marvel at a bit of drum-making history. Here we have a pair of gorgeous ‘60s kits from Trixon...

“After owning five Trixon kits and collecting Trixon foot pedals, stool, drum keys, drum books/catalogues and nine snare drums I thought my collection was complete. Then I saw this stunning example, I was totally blown away by the Aquamarine Sparkle wrap and knew it was an early model.

“Fortunately for me my birthday is in September and my wife bought it as a present on eBay in August 2012. It came from Liverpool where it had been used in a theatre.” So says owner Dave Prince who paid £225 for this kit minus the Trixon snare, which he found later.

“The seller threw in a 1980s Rogers DynaSonic snare,” adds Dave, “which I recently sold for £150, so technically I got this stunning example for £105!”

Dave’s story proves there are still amazing finds to be made in the vintage market.

The kit is a Trixon Luxus 0/200, made in Hamburg in 1959 or 1960. Trixon drums were imported to the UK by Ivor Arbiter and were popular in the late-1950s/early-1960s, giving Premier and Ajax some competition.

Luxus kits were played by many top Brits including Allan Ganley, Phil Seamen, Brian Bennett and Clem Cattini.