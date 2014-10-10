Vintage drum gear: Yamaha DT-225

This is quite sophisticated for the era and already shows signs of Yamaha's individual approach to hardware design

As for background, Nick reveals, “Its previous owner bought the kit in the early 1980s and had pretty much kept it cased ever since.

"He has a studio in his house where he does music for TV, and generally he programs the drums. So this kit had been used maybe twice in 30 years. He’d recently started doing a few sessions with live drums, but thought the kit was too special to use regularly, so he bought a modern kit.

“I disagree with this, because the set sounds amazing, as anyone who’s played it in my shop will testify. The bass drum is one of the nicest 20"s I’ve heard, and it records really well.

"The two 12"x8"s make it a bit quirky and you have to be accurate with tuning them, but I generally play it with one up, one down. The floor tom is thunderous, with a warm bottom end.

"The drums tune and respond well in all ranges. Damped, they give a really nice ‘thud’. I’m tempted to keep the kit cased and bring it out for a play now and then as it is a real piece of history.”