Vintage drum gear: Deri Dixi Kit

The Germans certainly had a thing about odd-shaped drums back in the 1950s and 1960s. Trixon is famous in the UK for this but Sonor also experimented with odd shapes as did various other European companies including another German company, Deri.

The name Deri was an acronym derived from the surnames of its two founders Max Deibel and Karl Rimmel. Rimmel drums went on to become successful right into the 1980s, although we’ve never unearthed a set for Vintage Gear.

Karl Rimmel started as far back as 1935 with a shop in Kempten, an ancient riverside town in the Allgäu region of south-western Bavaria. It was not until the 1950s though that he obtained sufficient finance (apparently via a lottery win) to establish a modern workshop factory, which led to the oddity you see here today.