Video: Free lessons from Jason Gianni and Tommy Igoe

This Saturday (16 March), music stores all over the country are offering free lessons and special treats for National Learn To Play Day.

If you can't make it to your nearest participating store, don't worry, you don't need to miss out. Thanks to Hudson Music and Drum Guru, we have two free lessons for you right here.

Take a look at the clip above for a beginner lesson from Jason Gianni. Once you've got to grips with that, check the video below for some tips on fills from Tommy Igoe.

Thanks to Hudson Music and Drum Guru for these lessons. For more on Learn To Play Day head here.