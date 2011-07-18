U2's drum setup in pictures: Larry Mullen Jr's 360° Tour kit revealed

Named after the 360-degree rotating stage and its massive four-legged centrepiece, The Claw, U2’s 360° Tour has been an immense experience for those who’ve witnessed it over the past two years.

We’ve already been privileged enough to receive a guided tour through The Edge’s monstrous guitar rig by his own tech, Dallas Schoo, and now - courtesy of Rhythm magazine - we’ve been treated to the same exclusive look at Larry Mullen’ Jr’s drum setup.

Sam O’Sullivan has been teching for U2 full-time since the Joshua Tree album. Here, in Sam’s own words, is U2’s Larry Mullen Jr’s drum setup in pictures. First up: a closer look at Larry’s custom Yamaha PHX Phoenix kit…