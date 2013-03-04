Tiki launches kit building course

You've seen their snare building courses, well now Tiki Drums have gone and added a kit building course.

This four-day course will take you throw building an entire kit, with tons of options on offer to ensure you end up with exactly the set-up you're after.

For instance, you could opt for bubinga, rosewood, maple, walnut or zebrano shells, with all manner of thickness and hardware choices to be made.

You'll do all of this under the watchful eye of Tiki's expert drum builder Preston Prince, so you're in safe hands.

The course costs £1,495 per place and is held at Tiki's base in Hove.