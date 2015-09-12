The Drumming Wisdom of Nick Mason

A prog pioneer, musical colossus and one of the most revered players to have ever picked up the sticks, yup, Nick Mason is a man that knows a thing or two about drumming.

Not only that, but as an ever-present with Pink Floyd (check the band's album credits, Mason is the only member to appear on every single record), he has appeared on a wealth of rock classics and has played to millions of fans worldwide.

So you could say that he has plenty of wisdom to share, which is why we looked back through the archives and pulled out some sage words from the man himself.