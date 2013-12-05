Teacher launches STICK-AT-It franchise

Renowned drum teacher Tim Senior has launched new drum tutor franchise STICK-AT-IT.

The franchise offers an opportunity for business minded, enthusiastic drummers to build a flexible teaching schedule within schools.

Under the banner of a respected brand name, for an initial investment franchisees get the professionalism of a larger organisation whilst retaining their own personal touch and the freedom to teach around gigging commitments. Lesson preparation is minimal as each lesson is planned out for you, and set-up overheads are low with no need to purchase expensive premises or gear.

Like what you hear? To find out more visit www.stick-at-it.com.