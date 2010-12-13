Sonor unveils Steve Smith Signature snare drum

Journey drummer Steve Smith has been a Sonor endorsee for over 30 years and, following 2008's anniversary kit, the brand have announced a new Steve Smith Signature snare drum.
The 14"x5.5" snare is based on Smith's own studio and live model. Features include a 2.5mm cast steel shell, vintage style Phonic lugs and a 'Hilite Exclusive' badge. Full spec below…
Features
- 14" x 5.5" Cast Steel Shell (2.5 mm shell thickness with 2.5 mm reinforcement rings)
- Equipped with a signed reissue of the 1988's Hilite Exclusive badge
- Phonic Series reissue tuning lugs with TuneSafe and 20 slotted tension rods
- Remo Fiberskyn 3 Diplomat batter head
- Artist Series die-cast hoops
- Sonor SoundWire with 24 steel wires
The snare will gets is first proper unveiling at the 2011 NAMM Show in January, available to buy from February/March. Price TBA.