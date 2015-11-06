Rhythm 2015 readers' poll
Best Drum Kit of 2015
It's been a stunning year for new drum gear, as you can see from the stellar run of kits that have come through our doors in 2015. But which will triumph in our Kit of the Year Poll? Is it the year of the retro rig? Or will a mini kit take the top prize?
Best Cymbals of 2015
From lush signature cymbals to bonkers FX metals and plenty more in between, it has been a superb year for cymbals. You've been spoilt for choice in 2015, but which pies are the tastiest?
Best Snare Drum of 2015
A quartet of stunning signature snares from genuine rock and metal gods head up our Snare of the Year list, but there's plenty more in the mix. How about some British craftsmanship? Or a stunning budget Black Wax? And then there's a drum made from a Royal Navy aircraft carrier.
Best Electronic Gear of 2015
Electronic gear just gets better and better as each year passes, just check out the list of crackers in this list. We're talking everything from heavyweight pro-level e-kits to ingenious electronic tuition tools and triggers. Which gets your vote?
Drum Innovation of 2015
Given that Rhythm has been around for more than 30 years you could forgive us for thinking we had seen it all, but no, there are still companies and geniuses out there conjuring brand new ideas. This year's innovators include some ultra-quiet cymbals from an industry giant, a star-laden sample pack and loads more.
Best rock drummer of 2015
It has been a vintage year for rock drumming. Not only have we seen some ace young drummers vying for the rock crown, we've also seen some of the best-loved veteran rockers hitting the road and giving it their all in the name of a good time and great music. Who's had your motor running in 2015?
Best pop/session drummer of 2015
These are the players with packed session schedules and/or the drum gig with some of the world's biggest selling acts. Modern pop and session drummers have to juggle huge live shows, high-pressure performances and an intimate knowledge of electronics to get the job done. Stand up, pop/session drummer of the year!
Best drum educator of 2015
We all need to give our drumming a creative boost from time to time. Thanks to the people on this list there are magazines, websites and events giving us that opportunity day in day out. Who has been your biggest inspiration to learn and improve at the kit this year?
Best jazz drummer of 2015
Once again this year, some of the most diverse and interesting drumming has been in the world of jazz, with old-school jazzers continuing to perform at the top of their game live and on record, with some young guns pushing the boundaries of musicality on the drumset too. Which of these drummers has tickled your ride cymbal this year?
Best prog drummer 2015
Always a hotly-contested category, every year the abilities of the drum world's prog stars expand dramatically, making it extremely difficult to pick just one. Which name on this list has captured your imagination more than any other?
Best metal drummer of 2015
New faces, new albums, old faces returning, and metal drumming greats continuing to deliver. From extreme metal speed merchants to fast-footed old-school heavy metallers, who is the heavy weight of metal drumming this year?
Drum personality of the year 2015
As you might expect, this is a pretty diverse list that includes players that have not only made a big splash in the drum world, but whose drumming skills have reached a wider audience, making them fantastic ambassadors for our noble art!
Best new drummer of 2015
It's exciting to have seen so many new names emerging this year in such a diverse range of styles and playing situations. Loads of Brits on the list too, which we love!