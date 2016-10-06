New drum gear of the month: review round-up (October 2016)
VK B20 Bronze Snare Drum
A couple of kits, a snare, a new set of cymbals and even a pillow landed in our drum review team's lap last month, and they were only too keen to test each product and give you their considered opinions.
Here's a digested look at all the drum gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in September, starting with that snare drum...
Read more: Alesis Surge Mesh e-kit
MusicRadar's verdict
” Eye-wateringly expensive it may be, but this drum is a supreme instrument.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: VK B20 Bronze Snare Drum
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
UFiP Tiger Cymbals
MusicRadar's verdict
” The price of these metals will meet with the approval of your wallet, while the sound and appearance will appeal to the intended genres.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UFiP Tiger Cymbals
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
KickPro Weighted Bass Drum Pillow
MusicRadar's verdict
”Not just another bass drum pillow, the KickPro really does what it says on the tin, meaning a fat bass drum tone in an instant with no need for straps or velcro.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: KickPro Weighted Bass Drum Pillow
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
DW Collector's Series Cherry Mahogany Kit
MusicRadar's verdict
”DW continues to refine its already awesome Collector's Series, with this new attractive hybrid of cherry and mahogany offering a subtle variation of warm, sensitive and concise tones.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DW Collector’s Series Cherry Mahogany Kit
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Alesis Command Electronic Kit
MusicRadar's verdict
”The Command is yet another well-priced kit from Alesis which offers an impressive feature list.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis Command Electronic Kit