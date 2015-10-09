New drum gear of the month: review round-up (October 2015)
Gretsch Broadkaster Drum Kit
It's been a busy old month for the Rhythm reviewing team, with a lush modern vintage from Gretsch, a Brit reggae snare and much more getting the review treatment.
All of the reviews shown here originally appeared in Rhythm magazine and were seen on this very site throughout September. Here we've helpfully rounded them up for you. Up first is a beautiful nod to the past from Gretsch.
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Gretsch has finally gone and done it. Built a lovingly faithful reproduction of its most sought-after three-ply round-badge era Broadkasters, with wise option of period or modern hardware."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Broadkaster review
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
BUY: Gretsch Broadkaster Drum Kit currently available from:
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
TRX ALT Cymbals
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The ALT Series largely achieves its aim of a modern, loud and bright take on the all-round classic Turkish-American cymbal.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TRX ALT Cymbals
BUY: TRX ALT Cymbals currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Flint Reggae Snare Drum
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Despite the name, applications should stretch way beyond reggae."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Flint Reggae Snare Drum
SoniVox Tony Coleman Drums
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you're after some more organic sounds to trigger from your e-kit for blues, jazz, funk or fusion, SONiVOX is the perfect studio companion."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tony Coleman Drums
Tycoon Master Series Percussion
MusicRadar verdict:
“These Tycoon congas are big, imposing and authentic sounding – in the right hands, truly inspirational percussion instruments.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:Tycoon Master Series Percussion