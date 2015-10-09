New drum gear of the month: review round-up (October 2015)

It's been a busy old month for the Rhythm reviewing team, with a lush modern vintage from Gretsch, a Brit reggae snare and much more getting the review treatment.

All of the reviews shown here originally appeared in Rhythm magazine and were seen on this very site throughout September. Here we've helpfully rounded them up for you. Up first is a beautiful nod to the past from Gretsch.

MusicRadar's verdict:

"Gretsch has finally gone and done it. Built a lovingly faithful reproduction of its most sought-after three-ply round-badge era Broadkasters, with wise option of period or modern hardware."

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Broadkaster review

(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)

