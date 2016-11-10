New drum gear of the month: review round-up (November 2016)
Pearl Midtown Drum Kit
We have once again welcomed the great and the good of the drum world onto MusicRadar over the past month.
A mini kit, a selection of stunning snares and some eye-catching accessories were among those products to get the review treatment in the month of October.
Here's a digested look at all the drum gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in October, starting with that kit...
MusicRadar's verdict
"Does pretty much what it says on the tin but lacks projection and volume. Takes up very little room and looks good, especially for the price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Midtown Drum Kit
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm).
Istanbul Agop Xist ION Cymbals
MusicRadar's verdict
"The Xist IONs bring a modern sound to the table at a reasonably modest price-point. Bold and glassy FX sounds across the board and infinitely stackable."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Istanbul Agop Xist ION Cymbals
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm).
Big Fat Snare Drum Pad
MusicRadar's verdict
"We are sure hard hitters and any fans of '70s drum sounds will love the sound produced with the aid of this product."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Big Fat Snare Drum Pad
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm).
Sakae Black On Brass Snare Drums
MusicRadar's verdict
"Great sounding, superbly made snare drums but they come with a rather hefty retail price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sakae Black On Brass Snare Drums
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm).
Slapklatz Pro
MusicRadar's verdict
"Perhaps not everyone will get excited about a pot of goo, but this package certainly contains a plethora of choices for quick and hassle-free dampening."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Slapklatz Pro
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm).