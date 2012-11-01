New drum gear of the month: review round-up (November 2012)

Will these snares prove to be precious metals?

Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

This is a collection of kits, percussion, accessories and more from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process, first reviewed in Rhythm issue 208. First up: Drumcraft Series 8 Metal Snare Drums.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"The aluminium and bronze drums are worth serious consideration for main snare status, but the steel models suffer in comparison."

3 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Drumcraft Series 8 Metal Snare Drums

(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 208)