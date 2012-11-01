New drum gear of the month: review round-up (November 2012)
Drumcraft Series 8 Metal Snare Drums
Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of kits, percussion, accessories and more from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process, first reviewed in Rhythm issue 208. First up: Drumcraft Series 8 Metal Snare Drums.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The aluminium and bronze drums are worth serious consideration for main snare status, but the steel models suffer in comparison."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Drumcraft Series 8 Metal Snare Drums
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 208)
Sonor Perfect Balance Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Perfect Balance is a pedal of rare beauty, though at a price. It's also perfectly named."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonor Perfect Balance Pedal
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 208)
Ludwig Club Date Special Edition Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Ludwig's Club Date is different from anything else on the market - a vintage design successfully updated, resulting in a surprisingly flexible alternative kit."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig Club Date Special Edition Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 208)
BUY: Ludwig Club Date Special Edition Kit currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
Mapex Meridian Maple Jazz Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Meridian Jazz's specification and attention to detail are highly impressive. Mapex has gone all-out with this superbly-appointed package and you'd never guess this was a budget kit."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Meridian Maple Jazz Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 208)
BUY: Mapex Meridian Maple Jazz Kit currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music
Meinl Byzance Rides And Crashes
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Although super-expensive, there are some superb cymbals in this motley collection, suited to jazz but also any music that requires a deft touch and show-stopping colour."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Byzance Rides And Crashes
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 208)
BUY: Meinl Byzance Rides And Crashes currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music | DV247