VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 5
Synths, bass amps, delays, EQ and more
The 2011 Frankfurt Musikmesse is less than two weeks away, so you can be sure that some plug-in developers are keeping their new release powder dry for that. But others are giving us the goods now - read on to find out who and what.
TubeOhm Vintage
Given its name, it probably won’t come as any great surprise to learn that Vintage is designed to emulate classic old-school hardware synth sounds. It features two complete synth engines, and you’ve got access to the likes of arpeggiators, multi-function envelopes, LFOs and effects.
Overloud Mark Studio 1
This virtual bass amp contains emulations of three Markbass heads, six Markbass cabinets, six microphones and a tube compressor. You can use these components as you wish to create your ideal bass tone, though if you want to keep things quick and easy, there are 64 presets.
Tek'it Audio 8eqp
This 8-band EQ unit has a fixed centre frequency range and gives you Q and Gain controls on each band. Other features include support for MIDI automation, easy MIDI learn and oversampling. 128 presets should provide instant EQ gratification.
Sinevibes Frequency and Oscillator
Two plug-ins that Sinevibes believes “will make you completely rethink the definition of the synthesizer,” so no pressure there then. Frequency is a hybrid synth that contains a dual oscillator and waveshape transformer, while Oscillator lets you generate sci-fi effects, glitches and noises from your audio.
Acrobatics Spirale
Acrobatics first commercial plug-in (their others are free) is a morphing delay. It’s said to use an original technology to deliver natural stereo delay and syncs to your host. It’s even compatible with unusual time signatures and responds to any tempo changes you make.