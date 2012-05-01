New drum gear of the month: review round-up (May 2012)
Drum gear of the month: May 2012
Drum-Tec Diabolo Rock Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The Diabolo is an excellent e-kit alternative which perfectly partners the TD-9 drum module.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Drum-Tec Diabolo Rock Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 202)
Meinl Brann Dailor Ghost Ride
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Although this cymbal has plenty of muscle for metallers, it also demonstrates its ability with music which is less intense and more subtle.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Brann Dailor Ghost Ride
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 202)
Pearl Reference Pure Series Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Expressly tailored for the studio with its dark and focused sound, the Reference Pure is a top quality instrument.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Reference Pure Series Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 202)
Aquarian Power Trio heads
MusicRadar’s verdict:
These are amongst the thickest kit heads ever made and appear capable of soaking up hours of punishing playing.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aquarian Power Trio heads
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 202)