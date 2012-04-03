New drum gear of the month: review round-up (April 2012)
Drum gear of the month: April 2012
Alesis DM10 X Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
There is plenty that impresses with this electronic kit.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alesis DM10 X Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 201)
BUY: Alesis DM10 X Kit currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
EcHo Custom Drums Custom Snare Drums
MusicRadar’s verdict:
It's hard to see how EcHo can improve on this first collection of metal shell snares, which are superb in every department.
FULL REVIEW: EcHo Custom Drums Custom Snare Drums
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 201)
Gretsch GS1 Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Scoring almost maximum points for quality and value, the GS1 is a package that's hard to beat.
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch GS1 Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 201)
BUY: Gretsch GS1 Kit currently available from:
UK: Thomann
Mapex Black Panther Collection Retrosonic Drum Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A kit that's thoroughly modern in construction but with a vintage appeal.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Black Panther Collection Retrosonic Drum Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 201)
BUY: Mapex Black Panther Collection Retrosonic Drum Kit currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
